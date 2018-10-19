Portsmouth’s steady start in British League continues

Have your say

Portsmouth continued their steady start to the British League season with two wins from week three’s round of matches.

That sees the team, who are coach by ex-Poland international and Olympian Adam Proszko, sit fifth in the championship table.

Portsmouth first faced last year's title contenders, Nottingham Sycamore, but lost 6-2 after a confident display from the midlands club.

But they bounced straight back by recording an impressive 7-1 win against Reading-based side Woodley.

Adam Fuzes, Adeoye Adewale (2), Proszko (2), Martynas Matuzevicius (2) all contributed to the win.

In their next game on the Sunday, Portsmouth took on Horsham Blades, who are just one place above them in the league table.

Yet, despite a valiant effort from the team, the West Sussex side ran out 6-2 winners, with Proszko picking up they city club’s scores.

The last game was against Drumchapel Glasgow, who are placed eighth in the standings.

The pressure was on Portsmouth, but they thrived in the heat of battle to claim a 5-3 win.

Adewale, Proszko (2) and Matuzevicius (2) contributed to the win.

Portsmouth return to British League action in February.

The club wishes to thank their sponsors, Silver Palm Food and Expressive Audio.

- ISAAC GARG