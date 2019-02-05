Speedway fans looking forward to exciting new tournament with Wightlink Warriors aiming for glory

Isle of Wight speedway fans scanning the 2019 fixture list have been very positive about the SilverSki four team tournament scheduled for the end of July.

The competition will feature the Wightlink Warriors, Plymouth, Mildenhall and Kent, writes Rob Dyer.

It is the brainchild of Kent supremo Len Silver who is providing sponsorship through his SilverSki business.

With each track staging one round, the 16-heat format has proved popular in the past and is sure to be well supported on the island during the school summer holiday period.

Wightlink Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop was quick to add his endorsement.

He said: ‘I think these meetings have the potential to be among the best on our calendar and I would like to thank Len for including the Warriors in the tournament.

‘I have already had many supporters tell me what a good idea this is and I really do think we will see four cracking meetings with our boys having a good chance of overall success.’

Another man who will be keeping a close eye on things will be Jason Pipe, the newly appointed National League co-ordinator.

He said: ‘The National League will be reviving its four team tournament at Kings Lynn in early July when all the National League teams will come together on one day to race off in two semi-finals and a final.

The SilverSki fours will run in a different way with each competing track hosting a round in full meeting format and I will be looking closely at how well these meetings are supported.

‘If they are as successful as I think they will be, it could pave the way for something similar across the National League in 2020. Good luck to the four sides involved.’