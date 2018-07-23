Stevens and Charlwood impress at Brands Hatch

RICKY STEVENS toasted a fine performance after he and passenger Ryan Charlwood moved up to fourth in the British Sidecar Championship.

The Portsmouth driver and his Dorset-based team-mate grabbed third and fifth-place finishes in the sixth round at Brands Hatch, Kent, last weekend.

They’re also up to second in the 600cc engine title race – 22 points behind Todd Ellis and Charlie Richardson.

After a slow start to the season Stevens revealed his confident has grown significantly in recent weeks.

That’s because he’s starting to really get to know his Kawasaki machine and cannot wait to get back on board in round seven at Thruxton.

Stevens said: ‘We had a great weekend. I’m now getting more confident knowing where I can push the 600cc machine. We can’t wait for the next round.’

Charlwood believes he and Stevens are still in the running for the overall title.

The passenger added: ‘We’ve made up points and with four more rounds and triple points at the final Brands Round it’s not over.’

After starting sixth on the grid in the first race on Saturday, Stevens and Charlwood had a great battle with the more powerful 1000cc machine of Gary Bryan and Phil Hyde and finished fifth.

The following day the two teams again had another enthralling duel, with Stevens guiding the Kawasaki to a podium finish.