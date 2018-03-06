Krugermac heads selections at Fontwell Park

We’re backing Krugermac to spring a surprise in the Telephone Betting At Goodwin Racing Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell Park on Wednesday (3.40pm).

As jumps racing fans warm up for the Cheltenham Festival next week, an exciting six-race card is in prospect in West Sussex.

And our friends at AccaDoo are determined to keep the momentum going after tipping four winners at Fontwell’s brilliant National Spirit Hurdle meeting last month.

They particularly like Gary Moore’s Krugermac in what looks to be the race of the day.

Nick Williams’ Cabernet D’Alene was priced up as favourite but he can be taken on considering he has gone up 10lb since his last victory.

He is on for a hat-trick but with nine runners in the field there maybe value elsewhere.

Selections: 2.10 Golden Sunrise; 2.40 Spiritofchartwell; 3.10 Casterly Rock; 3.40 Krugermac; 4.10 Sandy Beach; 4.40 Legal Eyes AccaDoo

Moore rarely lets a Fontwell meeting pass without saddling a winner and Krugermac looks to be his best chance.

The seven-year-old’s past two runs have been in better races than this and that has seem him drop to winnable weight.

Prior to those efforts, the son of Kalanisi recorded a victory and two seconds. A repeat of those performances will see him go close.

Venetia Williams’ Nesterenko could also run well at a big price. He returns to hurdling after an unsuccessful attempt at chasing and has won over the smaller obstacles off his current mark.

Wednesday’s card kicks off with Axio Novices Hurdle at 2.10pm. And the top two in the weights seem to be the ones to be backing here.

The verdict goes to the in-form Colin Tizzard’s Golden Sunrise, ridden by victorious National Spirit Hurdle jockey Harry Cobden.

The five-year-old Stowaway gelding looked the real deal when showing his battling qualities in victory at Exeter on his previous run.

A case can also be made for Ben Pauling’s Boreham Bill, who also won last time out. But that looked a modest race at Southwell.

Philip Hobbs’ Reikers Island will also have his backers. The former point-to-pointer fell on his debut under rules at Exeter with some suggesting he was about to be involved at the finish.

Next up is the Racing Welfare Handicap Chase at 2.40pm. And in a race that looks low on quality, an argument can be made for all four runners.

The selection is top weight Spiritofchartwell, though. Phil York’s charge seems to like Fontwell, having recorded two seconds and two wins from his last four runs at the course.

His competition may be Citadel, who will need to improve after having a wind operation and joining the yard of Dan Skelton.

He has been pulled up on his past four starts but has dropped dramatically in the weights.

Much the same can be said for Tactical Manoeuvre, who is yet to complete a race over fences.

The third race of the day is the Goodwin Racing Telephone Betting Maiden Hurdle (3.10pm).

While there could be a potential improver in the field, Casterly Rock goes into the race a worthy favourite.

Despite the Hobbs talent not winning in a four-race career to date, his second at Ludlow caught the eye.

The winner that day has gone on to run in graded races and the booking of champion jockey Richard Johnson is also a plus.

Next best seems to be Oliver Sherwood’s Euxton Lane but he may find Casterly Rock simply too good.

With 13 runners there might be some value for each-way punters, so it could be worth giving Malzato a second chance after unseating on his first run over hurdles.

The penultimate race is the six-runner Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap Chase at 4.10pm.

Holbrook has run well on his previous two outings but he has to defy a hefty penalty to win this, although jockey Harry Teal claims 7lb.

So it might be worth siding with Sandy Beach, who is back on a winnable mark.

Two third-place finishes recently were nothing to write home about but he seems to be regaining his enthusiasm and could exploit the mark for the in-form Tizzard-Cobden combination.

Racing climaxes with the bumper, sponsored by Racing Welfare 24 hour Support Line, at 4.40pm.

Pauling’s Legal Eyes brings the best form into the race with a second at Bangor-on-Dee on his debut.

The winner run in a Listed contest since and third has reproduced a decent level of form, too.

Irish Odyssey is yet to be seen in public for Neil Mulholland but has a decent pedigree so will be worth watching.

Jamie Snowdon’s Some Day Soon has run in some decent races in Ireland but will have to improve to win here.

This preview was written by the horse racing experts at AccaDoo – the home of free daily horse racing and football tips, plus exclusive free bet offers.

