Sunday selections for Fontwell Park

Fourth Act can make a winning return to hurdles at Fontwell Park on Sunday.

Colin Tizzard’s nine-year-old son of King’s Theatre goes in the 2m 5f ‘Marigold Somerset At 90’ Handicap Hurdle at 2.10pm.

And after a long stint chasing, he is expected to make use of a favourable mark in the day’s feature race.

Fourth Act is 10lb better off over hurdles and has run well over the larger obstacles with upwards of 20lb more on his back.

So he is chosen to exploit a featherweight at the West Sussex course where he has run well previously.

Chris Pea Green has decent course form to fall back on, while Theo’s Charm needs to reverse two poor runs and I See You Well has struggled since he was sent chasing.

West Sussex trainer and Fontwell favourite Gary Moore

Racing gets under way with the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Novices’ Hurdle (1.10pm) where we give Alan King’s Lisp the nod.

Modest on the flat for Charlie Hills, he has come to life over hurdles with second on debut at Fontwell in November and victory at Plumpton last time out.

With doubts about some of the leading lights in the starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Chase (1.40pm) – a qualifier for the Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series final - it may pay to follow Seamus Mullins’ Jarlath.

Cody Wyoming will have his supporters but the 12-year-old has gone up 6lb following his victory at Fontwell earlier this month.

Tizzard’s Bramble Brook won a Plumpton a few weeks ago after a three-month break but will need a career-best performance to win off this weight.

A big run will be expected from Native Robin, who showed he was back to his best when winning at Warwick on New Year’s Eve.

He has gone up 6lb but with trainer Jeremy Scott and jockey Nick Scholfield in good form, he will be a major player.

But we’re sticking with Jarlath, who should come on for his last run and has produced a number of decent performances at this level and weight.

Stamina will be to the fore in the 3m 2f Happy Birthday Mike / Moira Darvill Remembrance Handicap Chase at 2.40pm.

It’s A Steal was unlucky not to win at Ludlow last time out. He finished second by the smallest of margins but the winner has since gone in again so the form looks rock solid.

Katie Stephens calls upon Liam Heard to do the steering but she will hoping the ground doesn’t go too soft for her charge.

Colmers Hill ran well to finish second at Fontwell on Boxing Day and is another that could go well, while Goring One is on for a hat-trick but a further 6lb penalty could put the brakes on him.

It is difficult to look past Melrose Boy in the Injured Jockeys Fund Novices’ Hurdle at 3.10pm.

Harry Fry’s charge has not finished out of the placings in his past five runs, which included a good win at Cheltenham carrying a big weight.

He returns to novice company on Sunday and a repeat of that performance will see him very difficult to beat.

Few meetings go by at Fontwell without a Gary Moore winner and he could be on for a double at the end of the card.

Gores Island goes in the Racing Welfare Handicap Chase at 3.40pm. He has performed well at the course before and looks to be returning to a winnable mark.

He was last seen finishing a decent second at Taunton and a 2lb drop in the handicap should make him even more competitive here.

Mullaghboy won a two-runner race last time out, so doubts surround that form. Keel Haul seems to have lost his spark and Atlantic Roller looks a little high in the weights.

Moore will then saddle exciting talent The Flying Sofa in the bumper at 4.10pm. He was third in a class one at Ascot on debut.

He wasn’t far behind the victor in Berkshire and the fact Moore was happy to pitch him in against a number of previous winners on his bow suggests he is highly regarded.

Three of the six runners are making their debuts but The Flying Sofa is clearly the one they all have to beat.

Selections: 1.10 Lisp; 1.40 Jarlath; 2.10 Fourth Act; 2.40 It’s A Steal; 3.10 Melrose Boy; 3.40 Gores Island; 4.10 The Flying Sofa

