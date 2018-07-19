Rebecca Girling to race for Great Britain in Glasgow European Championships   

Rebecca Girling has been named in Great Britain’s squad for the European Championships.

The rower, who is from Fareham and went to Crofton Secondary School, will race in the eights.

It is the first time GB have competed on home water since 2013 as they prepare for the Glasgow event, starting from August 2.

As well as rowing other sports like swimming, golf, gymnastics, cycling and triathlon will also be taking place there.

Girling, 28, has been racing in the World Cup competitions and competed in the Henley Royal Regatta. It will be an unchanged eight squad from that event taking to the water in Glasgow.

Competing in front of home support will make it a great occasion for her.

She said: ‘Training has been really good, it is going well.

‘It will be so nice to race in front of friends and family.’

The women’s eight also took silver at World Cup 1 in Belgrade and features Glasgow 2018 ambassador Karen Bennett and Holly Norton, who won bronze at the European Rowing Championships last year in the pair alongside Bennett.

In total Great Britain have named 53 athletes in rowing to compete at the event.

The Euros are being held in Glasgow as part of the multi-sport Championships.

Reigning European champion Vicky Thornley will race to defend her single sculls title with Great Britain sending a full-strength squad to race at Strathclyde Country Park.

Thornley claimed her first senior title in Racice last May by just under a second and is likely to face another strong field in her bid to retain her crown.

Joining Thornley is an unchanged men’s quadruple sculls, fresh from their gold medal at World Cup 3 in Lucerne.

John Collins, Jonny Walton, Graeme Thomas and Tom Barras will be looking to win their third medal of the season, having also topped the podium at World Cup 1 in Belgrade at the start of the year.

Angus Groom and Jack Beaumont also continue their partnership in the double sculls, having won gold and silver at the two World Cup regattas they competed in this season.

The men’s eight, featuring Olympic champions Will Satch, Moe Sbihi and Tom Ransley, have won two silver medals so far this season.