Billy Mckenzie clinched the Spanish Amateur crown after victory in the final on Sunday.

The Rowlands Castle star beat Yorkshire's Alex Fitzpatrick 3&2 to lift the trophy in La Manga.

Mckenzie had beaten Spaniard Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto on Saturday to earn a shot at the prestigious title.

The amateur talent, who does not plan to turn professional until next year, was part of the Hampshire team who won the England County Championship in 2017.