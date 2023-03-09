News you can trust since 1877
Action from Fareham Heathens' 29-20 win away to Portsmouth II in Counties 3 Hampshire. Picture: Peter Foster
Picture gallery - Fareham Heathens RFC overcome Portsmouth II in Hampshire Counties 3

Fareham Heathens pulled off a 29-20 victory over Portsmouth II at Portsmouth Rugby Club in Hilsea.

By Simon Carter
2 minutes ago

The result moved second-bottom Fareham to within seven points of their victims, who are one place above them in the 12-team Counties 3 Hampshire table. Both sides have two games remaining and both of Portsmouth’s are away from home. Pictures by Peter Foster

