Determined Portsmouth Valkyries do the derby double over Havant

Portsmouth Valkyries showed their steely determination again with a 29-17 win against Havant Ladies at Rugby Camp.

It completed a league double over their Hooks Lane rivals and extended the Valkyries’ unbeaten record which goes back to September 2017.

The win also strengthened the Valkyries position at the top of the National Championship south-east west division one.

In a close-fought opening half Havant went in front with a penalty before winger Laura Ineson replied with an unconverted try.

The visitors went back in front at the start of the second half with a converted try.

That stung the Valkyries into action and they went on to score four more tries with Havant also adding another of their own.

Sophy Roseaman crashed her way over and Ineson went under the posts for her second try of the afternoon.

Home captain Alice Kightley added the next score before Dani Burgess rounded matters off by speeding down the right wing for a final try.

Battling Havant added to their score with another try.

Valkyries vice-captain Bronwyn Jacobs put the win down to mental qualities as much as physical.

She said: ‘We were determined to build slowly and make sure we kept our heads.

‘It was a case of remaining calm and slowly picking up momentum.

‘We went the whole of 2018 unbeaten and that is down to good coaching and great spirit among the girls.

‘When it comes to the crunch they are prepared to dig deep within themselves.’