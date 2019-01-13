‘Fantastic’ Portsmouth show what they can do when everything goes right

Have your say

Delighted head coach Neil McRoberts praised a ‘fantastic’ show from Portsmouth as they crushed Teddington 79-0 with 13 tries in London three south west at Rugby Camp.

The home side dominated the game from start to finish.

They were so ruthless and McRoberts was thrilled.

He said: ‘It was a fantastic performance and the scoreline reflected how well we did.

‘It was the first time we got everything we wanted to do right.

‘We played with pace and structure and set the bar for the standard needed every game.

‘I know we have tougher tests to come against the top sides.

‘It makes for a very interesting second half of the season.

‘If we play like this then we can fancy our chances against anybody.’

By half-time Portsmouth had stretched into a 27-0 lead with tries from Daz Leggett, Luke Simmons (two), Mark Ovens and Tim Snowden.

There was no let up after the break.

Simmons completed his hat-trick of tries.

Jasper Pickersgill, Noah Cannon (two), Anthony Fooks and Dan Gates also crossed the whitewash.

Luke Chandler completed the points total with his conversions.

United Services Portsmouth could only manage a 24-24 draw against strugglers Old Whitgiftian at Burnaby Road.

Petersfield remain in relegation trouble following their 39-21 defeat against Old Georgians at Penns Place.

In Hampshire two Southsea Nomads slipped to a 49-14 defeat at second-placed Havant’s third team.

A powerful start saw Havant storm into a 25-7 lead at half-time with Gavin Fewell notching the Nomads try.

Jonathan Branston added the conversion.

In the second half Fewell claimed his second try with Branston again adding the extra points.

Nomads felt they had some spells in the match when they were in control but couldn’t make it count.

Captain Ben Horrod admitted it was a difficult game but he’s looking for a big charge in the weeks ahead.

He said: ‘It was another tough match during which at times we were on top and dominating but small errors cost us.

‘Our forwards were great today and dominated in the set piece.

‘Having players at scrum-half and outside-half that were out of position and not used to playing there made the challenge more difficult.

‘All the players supported them and made it as easy for them as possible.

‘We have the two toughest teams out the way now so we are looking to go undefeated for the rest of the season from now on.’