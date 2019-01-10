Fareham Heathens talents relish Twickenham Big Game experience

Fareham Heathens under-nines relished the big stage as they shone in front of an 82,000-strong Twickenham crowd.

The team were invited to show off their talents and join the festival for the Premiership's match between Harlequins and Wasps – the hugely-popular Big Game 11.

Fareham Heathens at Twickenham

Heathens community liaison officer, Lucy Savage, coordinated not just the under-nines being able to play on the hallowed turf but also for there to be a 130-plus contingent of club members supporting the youngsters who showed their skills at the home of England rugby in front of the big crowd.

Despite the size of the occasion, the players showed no fear in running out into the bright lights and enjoyed playing a brief game of rugby against Teddington at Twickenham.

The under-nines coach Anthony Leeson feels all his players will benefit hugely in their rugby development.

He said: ‘To play in front of 82,000 people at Twickenham was a truly unforgettable experience for the players.

Fareham Heathens at Twickenham'

‘The coaches and parents are incredibly proud. The squad continues to grow and we are developing a strong identity of teamwork, friendship and unity.’

Among the supporters were the club’s committee and club president, Paul Tudor, who emphasised the support of the club.

He said: ‘Fareham Heathens would like to thank Harlequins, Lucy Savage for her commitment, and all the parents and coaches for taking time out to provide our under-nines the opportunity to run out as a squad at Twickenham.

‘We are very proud of our players and are delighted they could experience something like this.’

It was the 11th annual Big Game just after Christmas and Harlequins beat Wasps 20-13.

Fareham Heathens coach rugby to players in the under-six age group through to senior teams for both men and ladies.

Training for age groups up to 16s takes place on Sunday mornings from 10am to 12pm.

The Colts train on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday evenings, the ladies train on Tuesday evenings and the senior men’s teams train on Tuesday and Thursday 7pm to 8.30pm, playing matches on Saturdays.

Chairman, Dave Tyson said: ‘We pride ourselves in continuing to support and encourage rugby development at each age group and welcome anyone who would like to try rugby whatever their ability. They can either just turn up at training, make contact via our website farehamheathens.co.uk or email info@farehamheathens.co.uk