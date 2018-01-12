Gosport set their sights on finishing in top six

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham continue their difficult start to the year with a trip to third-placed Twickenham in London two south west tomorrow.

Barry Bridgman’s side picked up two vital bonus points in their narrow defeat against second-placed Old Reigatian last weekend.

Although a visit to Twickenham is another tough ask, the Dolphin Park coach is hoping his side can add to their points tally.

‘If we don’t win then picking up bonus points is the next best thing,’ said Bridgman.

‘We want to be in the top half of the league at the end of the season and no lower than sixth.

‘I certainly don’t want to see us sliding into the lower part of the table again.’

After moving close to the relegation zone in November, Gosport have hauled themselves up to seventh.

Meanwhile, Fareham Heathens are determined to perform for the full 80 minutes against Ellingham & Ringwood in their Hampshire one clash at Cams Alders.

Heathens were unlucky not to defeat leaders United Services Portsmouth before Christmas.

However, in their first game of the year last weekend, they threw away a good start to lose at Fordingbridge.

Bernie Rhodes, director of rugby, said: ‘We have had many close games against Ellingham & Ringwood, but we know we have the ammunition to win.

‘They didn’t have a league fixture last week so they may come into the game a bit rusty – but we will take nothing for granted.

‘We need to start as we did against Fordingbridge but maintain that form through the 80 minutes.’

In Hampshire two, Locksheath Pumas visit pace-setters Farnborough desperate to get back to winning ways.

Two successive defeats have seen the Pumas and slip to third place after previously setting the pace at the summit of the table.

Head coach Al Palmer said: ‘We’re under no illusion that it’s going to be a challenge, but beating the league leaders away from home would be a real result for us.’