Pair of wins needed for Gosport to avoid drop

Gosport & Fareham return to action in London two south west with a difficult trip to London Exiles.

Barry Bridgman’s side haven’t played for three weeks because of the weather and opponents Old Tonbridgians failing to raise a side.

Gosport have four games left to play and are eight points above the relegation zone.

Bridgman is adamant his team still have a lot of work to do if they are to avoid the drop.

The coach said: ‘We are not out of danger by a long way.

‘Effingham & Leatherhead and Eastleigh, who are below us, are starting to pick up points.

‘I believe we need to win at least two of our four games to be safe.

‘Although we have an eight-point lead on the teams below us that gap can quickly be bridged.

‘There is plenty of work for us still to do.’

Bridgman is frustrated by the unavailability of some first-choice players for the game.

Meanwhile, in Hampshire one, Fareham Heathens visit lowly Overton hoping to get back to winning ways.

Coming off the back of a disappointing defeat against Alresford last week, the Cams Alders outfit know they have to respond well.

Head coach Dave Wheaton said: ‘We know we performed below our best last week.

‘Overton are always a strong side at home and traditionally have always had a strong pack.

‘We have a strong back line-out but we will need to provide good balls to allow them to do their job.’

The Heathens are boosted by the return of Harry King at number eight, the dynamic James Whitfield in the back row, while Rob Impey and Jashan Solanki will be in the three-quarters.

Bernie Rhodes, director of rugby, added: ‘We had a depleted squad last week, although it is not something we complain about as we have depth.

‘We do have a broader pool of players to call upon this week.

‘Overton are tough to break down at home, so we’ll have to be at our best.’