Some positives but Gosport & Fareham couldn’t put together a complete performance at Old Cranleighans

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham’s away-day blues continued with a disappointing 38-15 London two south west defeat at Old Cranleighans.

The visitors went into the game confident they could complete a league double over their opponents.

Confidence was high following their win against Old Reigatian the previous week.

Senior coach George Hillan admitted, however, that his team were only at their best for short spells at the start and end of the game.

He said: ‘We can forget about a good 70 minutes the game.

‘Throughout the game we had a considerable amount of pressure but we failed to control the ball going into contact.

‘This allowed our opponents to turn the ball over.

‘Our body positions weren't good enough and we tried offloads that didn’t come off.

‘Too often we let Cranleighans relieve the pressure.

‘Our pack of forwards were outstanding, constantly putting pressure on their scum and line-out.

‘The scrummaging is getting better every game.’

After conceding an early try Gosport hit back with an unconverted try from Shaun Taylor.

Though the home side didn’t get clean ball they did finish their chances well.

Then 10 minutes from the end Gosport turned defence into attack to score a superb try.

The industry of Sam Gee ended with Rory Penfold scoring in the corner.

Spurred on by this the Blue & Golds scored again through prop Jordan Carter soon afterwards but couldn’t find a bonus-point try.

Fareham Heathens suffered again at the hands of bogey-side Millbrook losing 25-14 in their Hampshire premier contest.

Player coach Dave Wheaton admitted it was a frustrating day for the visitors.

He said: ‘The changes we made to the squad proved costly, at times.

‘We just seemed to lack the cohesion from previous games.

‘It’s always a tough place to play but we were never out of the game.’

‘Full credit to the lads who put everything into the game and you couldn’t fault the effort on display.

‘The result didn’t go our way and that’s the frustrating part because we certainly deserved to come away with something.’

Locks Heath Pumas romped to a 49-14 Hampshire one home win against the Isle of Wight.