Gosport marine engineer heads for national rugby tryouts

RUGBY Union player Liam Williams is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of playing internationally thanks to the support of colleagues at the Royal Navy Establishment.

The leading engineering technician (Marine Engineering) at HMS Sultan is heading out to the Philippines later this month to take part in trials to represent their National Rugby Team in the Asia Rugby Championship.

Liam said: ‘I’m so thankful for all the support I’ve received as I live and breathe rugby. Hopefully I’m successful in the trials as it would be a huge honour to represent the Royal Navy and the Philippines.

‘I love the country and have a close relationship with my mother’s family who live out there.’