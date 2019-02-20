Have your say

Havant Ladies suffered an agonising exit from the RFU National Plate losing 41-38 against Plymouth Albion at Hooks Lane.

In a dramatic finish Havant closed the gap to within three points.

Natasha Bullock. Havant Ladies v Plymouth, quarter final of Intermediate Cup. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170219-53)

The visitors, however, held out in a nail-biting finish.

Maddie Buckland scored a try for the home side. Abbie Pearson completed a hat-trick of tries and and Natasha Bullock scored two.

Pearson and Kirst Hopkins (three) added conversions.

Senior coach Dean Dryhurst was delighted with the performance.

He said: ‘Another couple of minutes and we could have snatched it.

‘The girls dug in and refused to give up.’