Havant Ladies suffered an agonising exit from the RFU National Plate losing 41-38 against Plymouth Albion at Hooks Lane.
In a dramatic finish Havant closed the gap to within three points.
The visitors, however, held out in a nail-biting finish.
Maddie Buckland scored a try for the home side. Abbie Pearson completed a hat-trick of tries and and Natasha Bullock scored two.
Pearson and Kirst Hopkins (three) added conversions.
Senior coach Dean Dryhurst was delighted with the performance.
He said: ‘Another couple of minutes and we could have snatched it.
‘The girls dug in and refused to give up.’