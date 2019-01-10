Havant bring back Young star for Dartfordians contest

Have your say

Havant are delighted to have Harrison Young available for Saturday’s London one south contest against Dartfordians at Hooks Lane (3pm).

The second-row forward was in fine form at the start of the season before being sidelined with a knee injury.

Will Knight is so pleased to have him back out on the pitch.

The Havant head coach said: ‘In what was a pretty dire start to the season for us Harrison was a shining light.

‘Losing him to injury was a big blow because he was playing incredibly well.

‘However he has worked hard to get back and is now fit and raring to go.

‘At 6ft 6in he is a big unit and gives us a lot of momentum going forward.

‘He also has great hands and good ability with the ball.

‘On top of that he is a worker and more than happy to be in there clearing out the rucks.

‘Basically he does a good second row’s job.’

Having Young back strengthens the home side as they target a fourth-consecutive home win.

There is increased confidence in the camp after beating league-leaders Brighton in their last game.

Havant are also looking to turn the tables on their visitors after losing in Kent earlier in the season.

Knight insists they have to approach the game in the right manner.

He added: ‘Dartfordians proved at their place they are a tough nut to crack.

‘It was a frustrating game because we felt we should have been able to break them down.

‘For some reason we didn’t fire on the day and weren’t effective.

‘Recently, though, we have picked things up and have looked to turn the corner.

‘Confidence has started to return to the team and we have played better.

‘Against Brighton our rugby intelligence was better than theirs.

‘We were able to stay calm in the pressure situations and execute what we were trying to do.

‘Early in the season we were not doing that.’

The home side make two other changes in the forwards with Mike Brook returning at number six after illness.

Joe Davis, who was magnificent against Brighton, is unavailable.

But he is replaced by the Dan Munden.

The three-quarters remain unchanged with skipper Joel Knight still not ready to return from injury.

Will Knight added: ‘We have done well since just before Christmas and must look to keep that going.

‘Though promotion is beyond us after our poor start we still have targets.

‘One of those is to make sure we don't lose twice to anyone in the season.’