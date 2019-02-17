Havant delighted with emphatic home success against powerful Chobham outfit

Havant were delighted with the confident 50-14 London one south win against Chobham at Hooks Lane.

The home side ran in eight tries to consolidate their mid-table spot.

Senior coach Will Knight is delighted the club is moving in the right direction.

He said: ‘This was another excellent win in which we played well and scored good tries.

‘The final scoreline doesn’t totally reflect how good Chobham were.

‘They came at us all game but we defended well to hold them out for the most part.

‘It was a good all-round performance.

‘As a club we are in a very positive place at the moment.

‘We are starting to build a bit of momentum from getting the basics right.

‘When we do that we know that we area good enough side to cause our opponents problems.’

After conceding the opening try Havant stretched into a 19-7 half-time lead with tries from Wayne Dugan, Ben Chambers and Harrison Young.

Stuart Davis added two conversions.

In the second half tries followed from James Wise, Scott Morris, with two, and Will Owen.

In Hampshire two Southsea Nomads slipped to a 15-10 home defeat against Winchester Knights.

Home captain Ben Horrod felt it was a game that got away from the hosts.

He said: ‘It was a better performance from the team but this really was a match we should have won.

‘We played into their hands, and in the second half went from our normal style of play to one that made it easy for their more experienced and heavier forwards.

‘Now have two weeks off so training will be focused on getting back to our style of play and using this to dominate teams in the loose.’

Nomads started the game brightly by pinning Winchester back into their twenty-two but Winchester eventually used their forwards and experience to force their way up the field.

Eventually, though, Jonathan Branston put Nomads ahead with a penalty.

Winchester continued to use their forwards to gain territory and scored their opening try through picking and going around the ruck.

It didn’t take long for a reply from the home side and, following a strong scrum anchored by Mike Westall, the Nomads backline cleverly spread the ball out to Alex Kasote who used his pace to score.

Branston converted the try but the teams went in level 10-10 at the break.

The visitors grabbed the only score of the second half to snatch the win.