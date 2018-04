Have your say

THE head coach behind The British and Irish Lions 2017 tour will be making an appearance at a Hampshire club at the end of this month.

Welsh national and British and Irish Lions rugby coach Warren Gatland will be the guest speaker at a fundraising event at Havant Rugby Club, taking place on Saturday, April 28.

The bar will open at 11.30am with lunch at 12.15pm, with a speech from the rugby coach himself.

Tickets cost £30 for adults and £15 for under 18s – to book, email havantrfc@aol.com.