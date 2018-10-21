Horrod hails Southsea Nomads’ performance after win over Chineham 

Ben Horrod lauded his Southsea Nomads troops after they powered to a 52-7 Hampshire two win over Chineham at Furze Lane.

The hosts were rampant throughout and scored seven tries in total.

Five of those came in the first half and the Nomads refused to take their foot off the gas in the second period, adding two more to their total.

Skipper Horrod felt it was a superb team performance.

He said: ‘Chineham struggled to live with the style of rugby we are now playing.

‘We scored five tries in the first half and remained in control despite taking our foot off the pedal in the second period.

‘Our pack were outstanding and gave our three-quarters a great platform to play from.'

After defending solidly at the start of the game, Nomads broke out to take charge.

Horrod opened the hosts’ account, carrying a couple of defenders over the line with him for the first try.

Jonathan Branston converted as he did all afternoon.

Continuing to play in the right areas, Nomads soon added to their tally.

Debutant Matt Smith showed great control at the back of the scrum to claim the next try.

Although Chineham hit back with a converted try of their own Nomads extended their lead before the break with two more scores.

Winger Josh Soper and full-back Alex Kasote touched down.

In the second half, Horrod claimed his second try, with prop forward Mike Westall also getting in on the scoring act.

Mark Hobson, in only his second appearance at wing-forward, was named man of the match.

His strong tackling and constant support in both attack and defence was a feature throughout.