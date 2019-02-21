Impressive success for Hampshire Select team against Royal Navy outfit

Club Hampshire Select XV began their warm up preparations for the County Championship campaign with an impressive performance to defeat the Royal Navy President's XV side 33-3 at Burnaby Road.

There was a lot to be enthused about as the county side prepare for a big step up in class after their promotion to division one of the Championship this season.

Once they took the lead, after Jacob Knight’s intelligent chip through the RN defence allowed Portsmouth's pacy Noah Cannon to score, they never looked back.

Further tries were scored by Paul Fudio (Eastleigh), Jake Hewitt (Havant) and Rory Lillington (Camberley).