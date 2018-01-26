Leicester Tigers snap up Denmead ace Spencer

Leicester Tigers have agreed to sign Worcester lock Will Spencer for the start of the 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old, who was called up to an England training camp last season and played against the Barbarians at Twickenham last May, is a former Petersfield Colts player who grew up in Denmead.

Spencer joined Warriors from Bath, where he came through the academy ranks, in the summer of 2016.

He joins the Tigers alongside Wasps back-row forward Guy Thompson.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: 'Will is a strong and physical presence in the forward pack and we believe he can develop even further here in the future.'