Portsmouth back on the winning trail… United Services impress at Warlingham 

Portsmouth made up for lost time with a 41-31 win over Old Tiffinians at Rugby Camp.

The home side were keen to bounce back after waiting two weeks to avenge their first London three south west defeat of the season.

The clash against Old Tiffinians was certainly an exciting one, with the hosts clinching a bonus-point success.

Sully CauCau inspired Portsmouth’s win, scoring four tries.

Neil McRoberts lauded an excellent team performance against talented opposition.

The senior coach said: ‘I have to be pleased after we scored seven tries to pick up a bonus-point win against a team like Old Tiffinians.

‘It was important to us that we got back to winning ways.

‘Our winger, Sully CauCau, got four tries which resulted from a combination of good team work and excellent finishing.

‘If you give him a yard of space he can be deadly.

‘He can step off both feet and is a big lump to stop once he gets going.

‘In fact, our other winger, Luke Simmons, looked equally dangerous all game.'

Portsmouth flew out of the blocks to break the deadlock after just two minutes.

Mark Ovens gathered an Old Tiffinians clearance kick, made good ground and got his pass away to the supporting Cau Cau.

In a thrilling opening half, both teams went at each other and at the break Portsmouth held a narrow 22-21 lead.

Will Brock, CauCau and Ovens added the three other first-half home tries.

Simmons notched another score at the start of the second period, with the devastating Cau Cau adding two more to his tally.

Portsmouth meet United Services next Saturday and McRoberts feels his side’s win sets them up well for that derby..

He added: ‘It sets everything up nicely for our big derby against United Services at Burnaby Road next Saturday.

‘Both teams are going well and it is shaping up to be some match.’

Ahead of the derby meeting with Portsmouth, United Services consolidated second spot in the division with an impressive 31-17 victory at Warlingham.

Player-coach Rich Neil was delighted with his troops’ display.

‘It was a good performance and we thoroughly deserved the win,’ he said.

‘We were patient and stuck to our structures making sure that we executed things properly.

‘Importantly we didn't panic at any point.'

Meanwhile, Petersfield are still searching for an elusive first win of the season after losing 46-19 to leaders Winchester.

The home side’s points came from a penalty try and further tries from Tom Franks and Seb Tuff.

James Alder was delighted with the application Petersfield displayed – but admitted they failed to take their chances.

The head coach said: ‘The scoreline flattered Winchester but the main take from the match was we have to take your opportunities when they arise – that’s what Winchester did.

‘With some miscommunication in defence we allowed them some easy tries.

‘To the players’ credit they never gave up and showed they were equal to the opposition in many areas and outplayed Winchester in some.’

Gosport & Fareham slumped to the bottom of London two south west with a 35-12 defeat at Old Reigatian.