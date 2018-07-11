Royal Navy Rugby League set for Petersfield Armed Forces Day

The Royal Navy will be in action as part of the Petersfield’s Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The Navy rugby league side have been invited to play the match as one of the big stage attractions on what will be a great day.

Petersfield Armed Forces Day sees a unique partnership between rugby union and rugby league as the club host the Royal Navy QinetiQ Origin Rugby League match.

There will be a host of other events throughout the day starting at 11.30am with the RM Cadets Field Gun competition and display. There will also be the opportunity for under-15 players to take part in a grass roots rugby league coaching session hosted by the Royal Navy Rugby League Women.

The main match will be the 17th staging of the annual Royal Navy Rugby League State Of Origin fixture sponsored by QinetiQ.

It is made up of teams from either side of a line drawn from Southampton to the north of Scotland with those based East of that line playing in the Blues of the Eastern Commands.

Those based West of the line, including Royal Marine survivors from Wednesdays Trafalgar Cup clash, will wear the Maroon of the Western Commands.

RNRL are extremely grateful to Petersfield Rugby Club for hosting this unique event and especially to chairman Stuart Barden who along with RNRL coaching administrator has put a massive effort into making the day a success.

This is a charity event with all proceeds split between the Mayor Of Petersfield’s Charity, Home Start, the Royal British Legion and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

The gates open at 10.30am with the action kicking off at 11.30am, for more info on the days events visit royalnavyrugbyleague.com and via Twitter @RoyalNavyRL.

Admission is free to all throughout the day with plenty of refreshments available including a charity lunch at £20 a head, ring 07899 922252 for availability of places.

The day will be packed with events happening to involve the community as well as the rugby league players so please come along and support this event.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Petersfield’s first league match of the upcoming season is going to be against Portsmouth on Saturday, September 8.