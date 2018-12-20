Greber on course for America’s Cup with INEOS Team UK

University of Portsmouth sports scholar Oli Greber has been earmarked for a place in the INEOS Team UK boat for the next America's Cup.

The 23-year-old, who graduated with a BSc in sports science this summer, saw off competition from more than 100 other triallists to book his place with the outfit.

He has been placed on their interm programme with the aim of competing in the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand in 2021.

One of 20 elite sportsmen and women who studied at the University of Portsmouth, Greber has been Bowman on the GC32 and was selected in three successive years to be part of the crew in the Extreme Sailing Series.

He will now be fully immersed in the INEOS team with a structured programme to provide a wide skill base to launch his America’s Cup career.

Greber will receive support and mentoring from a wealth of talent including Sir Ben Ainslie and sailing team manager Jono Macbeth.

He said competing in the America’s Cup was something he’d always dreamed about.

‘I’m chuffed to bits to secure an INEOS Rebels place,’ said Greber.

‘I have massively progressed and learnt so much over the last three years and to achieve the goal of a place on the senior team is amazing.

‘I have dreamt about being an America’s Cup sailor since being a young sailor.

‘However, the hard work has just started. I need to work really hard to fulfil my position within the team.’

Head of Sport and Recreation at the University of Portsmouth, Paul Tilley, congratulated his former student on his selection.

He said: ‘This is fantastic achievement for Oli and we are delighted for him.

‘He has worked relentlessly over the last four years to get himself to this position and I have no doubt he will make a huge impact on the senior team.

‘This shows all of our students that if you work hard enough and dream big then you can achieve anything.’