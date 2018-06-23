Itchenor Sailing Club to host championships for schools

Have your say

HUNDREDS of students from over 40 schools around the UK will descend on Itchenor Sailing Club tomorrow for the annual Schools Week Championships.

The much-anticipated sailing event will see a host of racing around Chichester Harbour until Friday, June 29.

Itchenor Sailing Club has hosted the National Schools’ Championships since 1953.

The event aims to promote inter-schools sailing competition and encourage participation in the sport.

The attractions of Itchenor, combined with the welcome change of pace after summer exams, make this a popular championships.

Following the success of last year, a practice race will once again take place tomorrow for the RS Feva category, followed by two days of racing on Monday and Tuesday.

The older students will then take over in Fireflies, with training provided on Wednesday and racing commencing on Thursday and Friday.

Commodore of Itchenor Sailing Club, Neil Hart, said: ‘We are very proud that Itchenor hosts this fantastic event in the youth sailing calendar every year.

‘It is great to see the students’ confidence and ability grow with each year, along with the standard of racing.

‘It’s a tournament worth watching - previous winners have included double gold and silver medallist Rodney Pattisson, double silver medallist Ian Walker, as well as international sailor Phil Crebbin, so you never know when you might be watching a future Olympic champion in action.

‘We wish all the students the best of luck for the championships and can’t wait to welcome them here in June.’

This year's event is sponsored once again by long-term supporters, MPI Brokers and JDX Consulting.

Registration for the Schools’ Championships is open and those interested can enter at itchenorsc.co.uk.