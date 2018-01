Have your say

AROUND-the-world sailor Alex Thomson has been named the 2017 Yachtsman of the Year by the Yachting Journalists’ Association.

The Gosport sailor received the award for his performance in the Vendee Globe solo round the world race – where he set the second fastest time on record for the competition.

Alex Thomson joins a distinguished list of previous winners including Sir Francis Chichester and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the man behind the Clipper Race.