Celebrating a great season as Waterlooville aim to bring in next generation

Players and parents celebrated another superb season at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Club-owner Suzy Wilson presented the trophies for the fifth season of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League which attracted record entries.

World Snooker coach and league organiser Tim Dunkley is keen to continue the good work that started two years ago.

He said: ‘We could really do with more seven to 12-year-olds.

‘We need to cultivate a new generation and keep the conveyor belt moving.’

Meanwhile, Zak Truscott won the traditional trophy-day handicapped knockout tournament.

The 15-year-old beat league champion Samuel Laxton in the final.

Laxton had edged Owen Jenkins on a re-spotted black in the semis.

Thomas Sharp overcame Ryan Wilson in the plate final.

Seven breaks of 20 or more were recorded, including three 30s.

The pick of these was Dean Russell’s personal best 33 in his first-round victory over Sharp.

Back to the league action, two players kicked off the new year in the best possible way.

Ryan Kneller potted three reds and three pinks for a new high break of 21 in his match against Tyler Mack.

And Antony Terroni moved closer to joining the 20 club with a personal best 17 against Sharp.

Jenkins leads division one by two points from George Laxton.

Kneller is one point further back in third.

Meanwhile, Jayden Brookes proved pre-session practice pays off by winning the round-robin group in the Junior Pool League.

The defending champion, the first to arrive, won seven of his eight frames and closed the gap to second-placed Rhys Pearce to just half a point.

Keira Hiscock’s lead at the top was reduced to 10.5 points with three weeks left.

Jayden Hickley, six, has a 10.5 point lead over George Barber in division two.

Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday. Also junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.