Emsworth still focused on high finish although dominant Craneswater remain clear

Emsworth A showed they still have eyes on glory with a 9-3 triumph over Cowplain Z in the Portsmouth & District League.

They are too far behind to catch top-flight serial champions Craneswater A.

Bobby Terry had his eye in with breaks of 36, 33 and 32, adding to a brace apiece by Greg Harding, Chris Hardyman and Nick Fegan.

Dave Rees was the best visitor.

Ade Binding compiled a 47 break for Craneswater Z but they lost by the odd frame at Bellair who relied on Greg Jones, with a 36 break, Paul Jagger, who made a 31, and Tony May.

Mick Kirby and Mike Talmondt set Craneswater A up for an 8-4 against Portchester X at the refurbished Southsea club.

Mark Tillison and Steve Toms gave Copnor A a narrow 7-5 win at Craneswater A.

Dusty Tingley was on target as Waterlooville A kept in touch just five behind the topdogs.

The former Leigh Park man registered breaks of 43 and 38 in an 8-4 success over Craneswater Q.

Phil Watson and Rich Burnett also kept the scoreboard ticking.

Copnor D consolidated their second spot in division two beating North End 8-4.

Dave Glover knocked in a 40 break, sharing with Mike Dorey.

The next six frames were gobbled up by Wayne Rendle, with a 54 break, Steve Green and Lee Rendle.

A big win was on the cards but Ade Pledge and Richard Jones won the final three for the bowlers.

Late doubles from Carl Fuggle and Neil Kirby provided Gas with an 8-4 success against Emsworth B.

Pompey Royals and Waterlooville C shared the points as Paul Chivers and Jon Challacombe chalked up two for the Stationsiders which was matched by Dave Pink and Gary Wilton.

Norman Bradfield and Derek Foster, with breaks of 40 and 32, gave Copnor E a great start at Waterlooville D.

But Bill Phillips hit back to reduce the win to 7-5.

Al’s Club maintained their 10-point advantage in division three with a comfortable 8-4 win over Alexandra Bowls.

The visitors went in front with a double by Matt Sheath but a quick reply by Gary Linter, then Paul Ashmore and Archie Archer wrapped it up for the Portchester outfit.

A trio of Keith Neil, Ben Hounsome and Kelvin Connor kept Waterlooville B ahead in a similar score against Craneswater Dandy for whom Ioan Moon scored.

Broadoak won 9-3 at Copnor Xcels.

Simon Cornwall, Mark Restall and Peter Proud played major roles.

Cowplain Misfits suffered as their club-mates in the B team took control.

Pete Gorvin and sidekick Gary Curtis won the first four and Will Garrett took the last two.

Steve Scott put Leigh Park in front against the Butler Boys but the visitors won the last five frames through Shaun Croxford, with a 33 break, and Martyn Williamson for a 7-5 verdict.