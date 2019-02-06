Ferguson shows his class with big break in Peter Rook Cup for Craneswater A

Have your say

Pedro Ferguson knocked in a break of 97 to help Craneswater A beat Cowplain B 9-3 in the Peter Rook Cup group B. Craneswater A’s Pedro Ferguson knocked in a break of 97 to equal Andy Boulton's visit a month ago.

The Southsea crew impressed with both Rob Kirby and Stuart Calver winning both.

Meanwhile, James Budd made sure Waterlooville Allstars stayed at the top of the tree with breaks of 89 and 48 in an 8-4 victory at Broad Oak.

Skipper Chloe White, Steve Forster and Rob Lewis also contributed with doubles.

Gerry Wheeler and Simon Cornwall played well for the Stationsiders.

Waterlooville A had to settle for a 6-6 with Pompey Royals.

Rich Burnett and Phil Watson potted well but Dave Chivers and Jon Challacombe put up some solid resistance.

Bellair had high hopes of improving their stock in group A with a visit to Cowplain Z.

Their high hopes soon vanished at London Road as Dave Parsons men dispatched them 9-3.

Andy Hall, Frank Baxter and Pete Ferguson, with a 38 break, all bagged a brace.

Nick Fegan made breaks of 48 and 39 but Emsworth still lost 8-4 at Waterlooville C.

Young star Zak Trusscott, Gary Wilton and Rob Derry did the damage.

Keith Jones and Terry Lees kept Cowplain Gas ahead at Cowplain Misfits.

They won 7-5 despite Dave Weedon responding late in the match.

Ian Carter led by example as Craneswater beat Copnor D 9-3 in group C.

The long serving skip ran in a 44 break to inspire Aaron Brett and the artful Artur Newland.

Lee Rendle ran in a 45 break to draw with Ade Binding.

Alexandra Bowls got the better of the Butler Boys as Dave Harfield and Matt Sheath enjoyed the run of the ball for an 8-4 win.

In group D Copnor E had their match cancelled due to the weather forecast. However, they are still odds on to reach the knockout stage.

Ant Lacey and Steve Toms helped Copnor a make ground in second with an 8-4 over Craneswater R.

Al’s Club were also celebrating as they cruised to a 9-3 win against Waterlooville D at Portchester.

Kenny Morgan, Karl Smith and Archie Archer led the way.

Steve Scott and Colin Ricketts put Leigh Park 6-2 ahead at Craneswater Dandy but their luck ran out as Ioan Moon and Mel Davis hit back to level at 6-6.