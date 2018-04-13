Leigh remain unbeaten under captain Burnett

Have your say

Richie Burnett has taken over as skipper of Leigh Park and they’re reaping the rewards.

The Workies are unbeaten in their first three games of the Portsmouth Billiards League season under Burnett’s captaincy following their 6-1 defeat of Copnor A.

The Portsmouth club clinched the first game as Ant Lacey notched a comfortable win over Danny Lumsden.

However, Richard Burnett levelled for Leigh Park before the ever-consistent Steve Scott put the hosts in front.

Bill Parsons added another success for the Workies as he beat Mick Hall to make it 3-1.

Skipper Burnett then extended his side’s lead, leaving Pete Ferguson and Steve Toms last on the table.

Ferguson came out on top with a 31 break.

However, Toms was delighted with his performance after running in a 41 as he continues to recover from a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Copnor B battled to edge past Waterlooville B 4-3.

The Copnor Road club have won their opening three matches this term and sit just a point behind Leigh Park in second spot.

Rob Derry Jnr defeated John Oldfield 150-52, which cost Copnor an aggregate point.

On the other table, Stacey Wearn beat Rob Derry for Waterlooville.

Darren Harper chalked a 12-point victory over Norman Bradfield before Derek Foster narrowly edged a 150-149 success over Bill Phillips to level the scores.

John Wyatt and Trevor Sanders won the last two frames for Copnor but the hosts grabbed the bonus point 810-790 with the help of a 500-point handicap head start.

Craneswater A suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Waterlooville A.

The Aston Road outfit won the first two frames through Gary Marshall and Cliff Robbins. Tony Hansford hit back for the Southsea club but Steve Bonney moved Waterlooville’s advantage to 3-1.

Nigel Ward chalked a 44 break but was pipped by Mick Kirby, then Simon Petrie used his near 200-point head start to beat Emma Bonney by eight and deliver Waterlooville a 4-3 win.

Copnor C beat Craneswater R 4-3 after dominating most of the match.

Steve Lawrence and Danny Baldacchino bagged the first two but Ioan Moon pulled a leg back for his side.

John V. Chino and Tony Simmons then moved Copnor into an insurmountable 4-1 lead.

The last clash between Phil Ledington and Harry Yard looked pretty even on paper but the result proved otherwise.

Yard rattled in a 39 and came out a comprehensive 150-6 winner to take the frame, as well as deliver Craneswater the aggregate point.

Portchester won 4-3 to consign Cowplain to a third successive defeat.

by Graham Simper