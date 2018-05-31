More to come from Waterlooville Sports Bar’s rising stars

Have your say

Waterlooville Sports Bar were runners-up in the Cuestars club rankings – less than two years after first opening their doors.

The meteoric rise of the Aston Road outfit has been fuelled by the success of its twice-weekly junior leagues.

Keira Hiscock. Picture: Tim Dunkley

Cuestars creates a league table of clubs whose members gain the most ranking points across all five south of England tours.

Those events comprise of the championship, seniors and under-21 gold, silver and bronze.

Waterlooville ended the campaign behind champions Chandlers Ford.

However, they were ahead of long-established names such as Salisbury, Jesters, Swindon and Bournemouth’s Greenbaize.

Jake Martin. Picture: Tim Dunkley

Waterlooville Sports Bar’s Junior League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley is understandably delighted with the result.

But he is now challenging the club’s young potters to raise the bar once again.

Dunkley said: ‘They’ve had a fantastic season and progressed faster than any of us could have imagined.

‘It’s exciting times – but I believe they can do even more.’

Jamie Wilson was the highest points earner of the Waterlooville club’s 11 Cuestars players. He racked up a total of 200.

Harry Wilson leads defending champion Zak Truscott by eight points in the Monday Junior League.

The biggest cheer of the Wednesday Junior League was saved for Jake Martin.

Play stopped on all the other tables as the seven-year-old lined up to pot the black for a personal best 13 break.

Despite losing his final match to second-placed Dean Russell, Samuel Laxton won the top group.

And he has extended his lead to 10 points with four weeks of the competition remaining.

Division two leader Wilson survived black-ball games against Billy Reid and Ryan Kneller to win the second group.

Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.

Meanwhile, Keira Hiscock recorded her first victories in the Junior Pool League. The eight-year-old won two matches in her third week.

Noah Carter triumphed in five of his 10 games, including a double header over the ever-present league leader Jayden Brookes.

MONDAY SNOOKER LEAGUE

Week 12 group winner: Harry Wilson. Breaks: Harry Wilson 21

WEDNESDAY SNOOKER LEAGUE

Week 16 group winners: Samuel Laxton, Harry Wilson. Breaks: Billy Reid 16; Jake Martin 13

POOL LEAGUE

Week 6 group winner: Jamie Wilson