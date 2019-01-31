Have your say

Zak Truscott picked up two trophies at the presentation for the third season of the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 15-year-old collected his second division one championship award from club-owner Suzy Wilson.

And he beat Billy Reid in the final of the handicapped knockout plate competition.

Samuel Laxton defeated Jamie Wilson 2-1 from 1-0 down in the final of the main event.

In the previous round, Wilson missed a tricky green on a run of 97 against George Laxton.

League organiser and World Snooker coach TimDunkley reflected on Truscott’s progress over the past couple of years.

He said: ‘Zak can be a role model for new players to follow.

‘I remember when he made his highest break of 11 and I remember trying to straighten his back arm.

‘Now he’s had two half-century breaks and is competing on the Cuestars under-21 silver tour.

‘He’s done well.’

The league action resumes on Monday.

Meanwhile, Samuel Laxton beat Truscott 2-1 in a high-quality match of the day in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

Truscott took the opening frame with a nice 38 break but Laxton’s undoubted ability to win snooker matches saw him over the line.

Former champion Dean Russell remains top of division one but only one point in front of Laxton and Truscott.

George Laxton heads division two and Antony Terroni leads division three.

And defending champion Keira Hiscock lost her first match of the new Junior Pool League.

But the eight-year-old responded to that defeat by Tyler Rodgers by winning seven frames on the bounce.

Archie Crump was unbeaten in all six matches in the second group and is just one frame shy of early leader Hiscock.

Debutant Dan Lattimer impressed with four wins out of six and goes straight in to third place.

Harrison Heath heads division two.

Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.