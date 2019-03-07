Waterlooville Sports Bar to host Cuestars finale… Race for title is hotting up

Have your say

Waterlooville Sports Bar has been selected to host the prestigious end-of-season Cuestars Championship.

A guaranteed £500 first prize is up for grabs.

Only the top-32 ranked players on the Cuestars Dafasnooker Championship Tour will be invited to the event on Sunday, May 12.

Mark Lloyd heads the race for the rankings title, which carries a separate £500 first prize.

The 19-year-old from Gosport saw his lead cut to four points after a quarter-final exit in the penultimate leg at The Crucible Sports & Social Club, Newbury.

Lloyd lost 2-0 to Otterbourne potter Nick Jennings, who went on to beat second-placed Ryan Mears, from Aldershot, in the final.

Colin Norton, who won the previous event in London, went down 2-0 to Southampton’s Adam Nash in the last-16.

James Budd and Elliott Weston made group-stages exits from the event, sponsored by Reading-based PL Auto Services, that attracted a massive 45 entries.

The eighth and final leg is at Greenbaize Snooker Club, Bournemouth, on Sunday, March 31.

The following day, Samuel Laxton celebrated his 14th birthday by beating Zak Truscott on a re-spotted black and winning the first group in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Division one leader Laxton has opened up a two-point advantage over Owen Jenkins.

An injury-time winner against Laxton capped a remarkable session for Dean Russell in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

The former champion, who didn’t win a single match last week, won the top group using a club cue.

And Rhys Pearce is edging closer to Junior Pool League front-runner Archie Crump after taking maximum points in the fifth week’s action.

Pearce and defending champion Keira Hiscock are now joint second, one point adrift of Crump.

Rhys Daffin took the honours in the second group and now leads George Barber by two frames in division two.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.