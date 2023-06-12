Southern Vipers pair included in England Women’s Ashes Test squad

Lauren Bell has been named in the England Women's Test squad for the Ashes

Bell made her international debut last summer against South Africa in a one-off Test match at Taunton, where she picked up destructive batter Lizelle Lee as her first international wicket, before later dismissing Marizanne Kapp.

She then went on to feature in three ODIs and two IT20s against South Africa and India, before a stellar tour of the Caribbean where she picked up best figures of 4-12 against the West Indies in Barbados and claimed 14 wickets in just five matches.

The 22-year-old was then part of the England Women team that reached the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa where she picked up three wickets.

Wyatt, 32, has featured 245 times for England since making her debut in 2010, aged just 19.

To date, she has scored 1,776 runs in ODIs and 2,369 in IT20s – second only to her Vipers head coach Charlotte Edwards – with two IT20 centuries to her name.

Wyatt featured in England A’s warm-up match against South Africa at Arundel in 2022, and in England’s intra-squad match in 2023.

The destructive top-order batter was England Women’s leading run-scorer in their ODI series against India in 2022 and more recently, Wyatt hit back-to-back half-centuries on Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day against Thunder and The Blaze – ending the competition as the tournament’s leading run-scorer as the Vipers lifted the trophy for the second year running.

Spinner Charlie Dean, who was part of England Women’s Test squad last year against South Africa, and batter Maia Bouchier have also been named in the England Women A squad to take on Australia in a three-day warm-up match at Grace Road, Leicester on June 15, with Wyatt also included.

Dean made her international debut against New Zealand in 2021 and has so far taken 56 international wickets from just 33 matches, while Bouchier has played 19 IT20s with a high score of 34, which came against India in 2022.

A limited number of tickets remain for England Women v Australia in the penultimate Ashes ODI at The Ageas Bowl - the home of Southern Vipers - on Sunday 16 July.

Tickets are available form £12 for adults and just £7 for Under 17s, but 90% of tickets have already been sold, with ticket sales across the country more than double what they were in 2022.