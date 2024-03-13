Sports shirts for the 21st Century

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southsea, United Kingdom - March 13, 2024 - QDOS Mintfinity Ltd, a pioneering tech company based in Southsea, is proud to announce the launch of Digitally Unique Sports Shirts in collaboration with football club Infinity F.C. from Sidlesham. This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in the world of sports apparel as Infinity F.C. becomes the first football team globally to debut football shirts seamlessly integrated with social media technology.

The unveiling of these innovative sports shirts will take place on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, during a momentous match in Havant. Infinity F.C. will proudly don the Digitally Unique Sports Shirts, setting a new standard in sports innovation and connectivity.

At a recent training session held last night, the first official use of these cutting-edge football shirts was successfully demonstrated by player Liam Brewer. The event showcased the seamless integration of technology with sports apparel, exemplifying the forward-thinking approach embraced by both QDOS Mintfinity Ltd and Infinity F.C.

Liam Brewer of Infinity F.C. demonstrating the first official use of Digitally Unique Sports Shirts

“This is going to take the football sponsorship and advertising world to a whole new level.” said Rich Bessey, Manager of Infinity F.C.

"Innovation is at the core of everything we do at QDOS Mintfinity Ltd, and we are thrilled to partner with Infinity F.C. to introduce Digitally Unique Sports Shirts," said David Thomas, Founder of QDOS Mintfinity Ltd. "This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of sports apparel, bridging the gap between physical and digital realms."

The introduction of Digitally Unique Sports Shirts heralds a new era in fan engagement and connectivity. QDOS Mintfinity Ltd offers a unique service where users can capture images of players wearing the shirts using their dedicated app. These images are automatically captioned and instantly shared with the club, fostering enhanced interaction between players, fans, and the community.

It's worth noting that the last major innovation in sports shirts occurred in 1976 when Kettering Town F.C. became the first football club to feature advertising on their shirts. With the launch of Digitally Unique Sports Shirts, QDOS Mintfinity Ltd and Infinity F.C. are poised to redefine the future of sports apparel and fan engagement.