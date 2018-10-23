Fareham Nomads trio celebrate Euro success

A trio of local swimmers were flying the Fareham Nomads flag with pride at the recent European Masters Championships.

John Molyneaux, Laura Molyneaux and Noémie Plumridge were all selected to represent Great Britain at the prestigious event in Kranj, Slovenia.

And all three did their country and club proud by returning home with some magical silverware from the 30-34 age-group category.

Irish-descendant John Molyneaux put on an impressive display when claiming gold in the 200m backstroke.

He took the top prize in a Masters personal best time (PB) of 2mins 11.94secs, which was two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

The former Nomads head coach hit the 50m backstroke touch pad second in a time of 28.58.

The 30-year-old also achieved fourth place in the 200m individual medley in a time of 2.14.94.

That time was also a Masters PB and just over a second outside of the British Masters record for his age group.

Laura Molyneaux celebrated silver in both the 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

Her second-place finish in the former came after the Fareham ace posted a Masters PB of 4.41.61.

She then followed that up with a second silver in the backstroke in a time of 2.29.39 - missing the gold by just nine hundredths of a second - before rounding off the championships with a debut in a 3,000m open water race.

That resulted in a fourth-place finish in a time of 36.33.8 for the 30-year-old.

Plumridge claimed a bronze medal for her remarkable display of 30.59 in the 50m butterfly.

The French-born swimmer also took on competitors in the 200m butterfly to finish seventh in a time of 2.42.18.

Masters coach, Stewart Crowe, said: ‘Fareham Nomads Masters swimmers are among some of the best that I have had the pleasure to coach during my long connection with the club.'

If you're interested in finding out more about the club, visit farehamnomads.co.uk.