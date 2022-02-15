Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia last month over his vaccination status, with the government cancelling his visa ahead of the Australian Open.

Border rules in Australia state that all arrivals must be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are medically exempt.

Djokovic stated that he had obtained a medical exemption as he had recently recovered from Covid.

Novak Djokovic has revealed that he will miss Wimbledon if he requires the Covid-19 vaccine.

The tennis star has since broken his silence on the visa row, stating that he will not take part in future Grand Slam events if he requires a Covid vaccination.

When questioned over his vaccination status when it comes to upcoming events, Djokovic told the BBC: 'Yes, that is the price I'm willing to pay.'

'Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.'

Djokovic confirmed that he has not received the vaccine since the Australian Open, but he has distanced himself from the anti-vax movement.

The 34-year-old added that he is 'keeping [his] mind open' to the possibility of being vaccinated in the future 'because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid'.

In the interview, Djokovic denied claims that his Covid tests had been tampered with and added that an error in one of his travel documents was unintentional.

He said: 'I was really sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia. It wasn't easy.’

Djokovic could face another visa refusal next month as he is due to participate in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The tournament is following tour protocols but they have not made the Covid jab a compulsory entry requirement.

The issue for the tennis player would be entering the United States as medical exemptions for the unvaccinated are limited.

It remains unclear whether Djokovic will participate in other tennis tournaments following his appearance at the Dubai Championships.

