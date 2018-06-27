Boulter powers to semis in Southsea

Rising star Katie Boulter ensured there will be British interest in the semi-finals of the Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy.

Boulter overcame Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-0 in her quarter-final match yesterday.

The 21-year-old from Leicestershire was dominant throughout the match, breaking serve five times to seal the win in only 49 minutes. It was an impressive victory for the world No 144, who is ranked over 50 below her rival.

'I thought I hit through the ball really well, worked hard and was just happy to get the job done,' said Boulter.

'It’s one of my first top 100 wins, so it’s always going to be special.

'She’s a great player, and I thought I played really well. It’s a great win for me.'

Boulter’s semi-final opponent will be American Jennifer Brady who made her way into the last four thanks to a straight sets win over Madga Linette.

The 23-year-old overpowered her Polish opponent to secure a 6-4, 6-3 victory in one hour and 39 minutes.

‘At key points I served well and just have fun on the grass,’ Brady said.