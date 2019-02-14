Lee ladies earn league crown as they continue impressive Portsmouth & District League record

Lee ladies seconds won their eighth match out of nine establishing an unassailable lead to take the Portsmouth & District League division two title.

Their opponents, Wickham, find themselves going straight back down into the third division, having won promotion last year, writes Alan Best.

But the second promotion slot is still up for grabs.

Seacourt edged past rivals Ryde Lawn seconds by the odd set in the 11 played, the crucial rubber being the one in which Seacourt’s Sue Edwards and Sharon Davies beat Zyreida Denning and Susan George in straight sets. The other three rubbers had all gone to three sets.

In ladies three Portsmouth Tennis Academy (PTA) claimed the winning draw points against JEM Tennis Hamble, again on sets, 5-4 this time. The rubbers were shared equally but Jess Doyle and Clare Keiditsch earned PTA the extra point by taking a crucial set off Jane Sherwood and Florence Gimonet despite losing the rubber.

The division four match between Fishbourne and Alverstoke also ended up with the rubbers shared 2-2.

But in this case it was because the visitors were only able to field one pair.

That pair, Angela Gill and Nicky Heyworth won both their rubbers, but they couldn’t prevent Fishbourne taking the winning draw points.

The other match in that division saw Ryde Mead extend their unbeaten run to eight matches, with a comfortable 4-0 win over nearest rivals Rowlands Castle.

However, Castle remain in second place and with Alverstoke’s loss to Fishbourne they are now favourites to claim the second promotion slot.

Warsash first team now have no chance of retaining their men’s league title, but they moved back into second place in the table after a 3-1 win against Denmead.

Meanwhile Lee men’s thirds moved back to the top of division three after their 3-1 over Ryde Lawn thirds and Lee fours scored a similar result against Chichester seconds, with the result that teams from the Lee club now top all four of the men’s divisions and also ladies divisions one, two and five.

On Sunday Avenue thirds and Southsea battled through difficult weather conditions.

They fought out a close division three match.

It was decided by two final set tiebreaks.

Avenue won both, taking them to striking distance from promotion.

In division five Carlton Green were unable to break down the serve of Warsash young talent Luke Mendez who helped his side win 3-1, playing alongside his mother Sarah Gray.

The majority of the matches on Sunday were rained off.

In the midweek masters Avenue firsts won 3-1 against Fishbourne.

Lee enjoyed a home success against Rowlands Castle with a match tiebreak win for Barbara Wilkie and Alison Grant against Jane Whitaker and Lynne Foster.

Wins for Ryde Lawn firsts and Chichester in the ladies midweek masters division one leaves the championship to be decided between Avenue and Fishbourne.

Ryde’s win was a comfortable 4-0 against Warsash, while Chichester shared the rubbers 2-2 with Canoe Lake but sneaked home thanks to their top pair, Sara Smyth and Gill Street, taking a set off Lake’s hard-hitting Lynn Candlish and Clare Keiditsch.

Division two of the ladies competition saw wins for Avenue seconds and Lee, over Southsea and Rowlands Castle respectively. The results leave Avenue needing to win their last match to claim the league title.