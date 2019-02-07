Lee-on-the-Solent impress to give hosts a scare at Queen’s Club in National Premier League

During a busy month of matches Lee-on-the-Solent Ladies had a tough run but they had plenty to be encouraged about – especially a superb performance at Queen’s Club.

First up was away to Team Tennis national champions Wilton who proved too strong, claiming a 4-0 win to confirm their status as Premier League favourites.

Kelly Burge and April Brown competing for Lee-on-the-Solent in the National Premier League

Next up was a trip to face The Queen’s Club.

The team of April Brown, Kelly Burge, Chloe Efford and Rosie Harfield produced a strong display, both pairs claiming a rubber to earn a 2-2 draw, with the bonus points going to Queens who won an extra set.

To finish the month Lee hosted Putney in another tight contest, this time Brown and Burge won both their matches for another draw.

Unfortunately the extra set and bonus points again went to the opposition but Lee continue to show their competitiveness in this league.

The bad recent fortune continued for Lee-on-the-Solent men.

Noah Bradwell, Matt Rogers, Aaronn Blackman and Josh Maitland lined up as they hosted St George’s Hill.

As with other matches the opposition were extremely strong, with world ranked players in their team.

Bradwell and Rogers again came close to turning a match in favour of Lee but suffered from bad luck on net cords in the first rubber before battling back, saving match points, eventually slipping to a 9-7 defeat in a tiebreak and another overall 4-0 loss.

Lee Men finally showed signs of getting to grips with the level in NPL and the performance came against the highest ranked players they have faced so far.

Taking on David Lloyd Purley who had players ranked 26, 48, 52 and 122 in the country, with top player, Isaac Stoute, also world ranked 570.

Bradwell and Rogers combined again and ran Stoute, who the day after was off to play an ITF event in Turkey, and partner Jack Gibbens close

They took the first set 6-3 before being pegged back and going down 10-5 in a deciding set tiebreak.

This was the closest Lee got in the four rubbers but they take positives from the display, demonstrating how their level has improved over the season.

NIAL UK and Taps & Tubs have provided key sponsorship to help Lee-on-the-Solent to pay for team kit, the cost of courts for home fixtures and other costs of running the team.

There is still chance to get involved to help support the teams.

Look out for further fundraising events during the season.