Warsash edge Wellow in dramatic contest to get winning draw by one game

Warsash just edged a battle with Wellow in the Portsmouth & District League midweek masters.

It was a rare outcome with all four rubbers going to the full three sets, writes Alan Best.

Warsash won the first two deciders and probably thought they were certain to win the match.

But Wellow replied by taking the second two deciders to share the rubbers 2-2 and the sets 6-6.

However, Warsash did claim the winning draw point by winning one extra game.

The Chichester men’s second team against Lee-on-the-Solent fours in division four was even closer.

They also shared the rubbers 2-2, and although they only managed 10 sets, rather than the maximum 12, the 10 were shared out equally.

Remarkably after all that tennis the games, and hence the points, were also shared equally, 43 each.

Avenue thirds and Fishbourne seconds also shared the rubbers 2-2, but in this case Avenue won six sets to the opposition’s four, so they took the extra point.

Lee men’s seconds extended their winning streak in division two to four matches with a comfortable victory over Chichester firsts.

They now look odds on for promotion to the top tier.

However, Lee’s ladies seconds lost their unbeaten record when Seacourt edged yet another close encounter by scoring a winning draw by five sets to four.

It was a result which keeps alive the Hayling team’s hopes of winning the divisional championship.

Other division two results saw Lee thirds beat Ryde Lawn seconds 3-1 and Avenue seconds win the bottom-of-the-table clash with Wickham.

Having struggled in division three all season, Stubbington finally came good with a convincing 4-0 win over Ventnor seconds.

While Warsash seconds edged past JEM Tennis by just a single game in yet another match in which the rubbers and sets were shared.

Ryde Mead continue to dominate division four, with a sixth victory on the bounce, this time against Alverstoke.

In the same division Avenue thirds gave themselves a lifeline to avoid relegation when they beat near rivals Fishbourne 3-1 in a match in which the game scores came out at 35-35.

Warsash lead the way in a mixed one league which has been slightly curtailed this winter but is still as competitive as ever.

They edged past Ryde Lawn 3-1 to take a single point lead over Lee, who recorded a similar victory over Lawn last weekend.

But Ventnor cannot yet be discounted. Their 3-1 victory over Avenue keeps them in the hunt and a 4-0 win in their last match will give them the title.

Mixed two saw wins for Ryde Mead (4-0 against Chichester) and Canoe Lake (against Hamble seconds), the latter match being a real family affair with Lake’s team comprising of father-and-daughter combination John and Grace Sanders, together with mother-and-son Lynn and Bruce Candlish.

It is good to see some new young players in the leagues.

Warsash thirds edged past Active Academy by five sets to four in division four while Fishbourne notched up two wins in a week in the midweek mixed masters, beating Wellow 3-1 and then Ryde Lawn seconds 4-0.

In other midweek matches Rowlands Castle beat Southsea 3-1, Avenue seconds beat Lee 3-1, while in the ladies midweek leagues Canoe Lake beat Ryde Lawn firsts 4-0, in division one, while Fishbourne beat Ryde Lawn seconds 41 games to 33 in the second division.