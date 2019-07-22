Why Andover's Andrew Cloke is relishing PGA in Hampshire Open at Hayling Golf Club

Have your say

Andrew Cloke has more reason than most to be savouring the prospect of playing in the PGA in Hampshire Open at Hayling on Tuesday, writes Ken Gaunt.

The former county captain had to take an enforced absence from tournament golf in 2016 and 2017 because of debilitating injuries.

But he returned to competition last September and is relishing being back in the heat of battle.

Cloke will tee-off with the likes of Hayling heroes Mark Treleaven, Jonathan Barnes and Philip Bryden, Lee-on-the-Solent’s Rob Edwards, Portsmouth Golf Centre’s David Egan and Ben Lobacz, from Waterlooville, this morning for two rounds of the links course.

Andover’s PGA professional said: ‘I had an operation on my hand due to arthritis on one of the joints.

‘It took a long time to heal because of all the physio.

‘Then in 2017 i snapped my Achilles tendon, which left me trying to get strength back in my leg.

‘So that year was wiped out as well.

‘I missed playing in tournaments but, at the end of the day, it is my work at the club that goes to paying the bills.’

Cloke dipped his toe back in the water at Alresford last September before most recently playing in events at Test Valley and Basingstoke.

He added: I’m trying to play a bit of golf this year but with work there are time constraints.

‘I am finding it a bit difficult but I want to play in a few more tournaments by the end of the season.’

The PGA in Hampshire Open is sponsored by Be Wiser Insurance.