Wimbledon organisers have announced that unvaccinated players will be able to compete this year after Novak Djokovik was unable to take part in the Australian Open in January over his vaccination status.

The likes of Djokovik, Emma Raducanu, and Rafael Nadal are set to take the court this year in the world’s oldest tennis competition.

But when will Wimbledon 2022 take place and are tickets still available?

When is Wimbledon 2022?

When is Wimbledon 2022?

The tennis competition will begin on June 27 and it will conclude on July 10.

What is the Wimbledon 2022 schedule?

Ahead of the championships, Wimbledon has released the following provisional schedule:

June 27 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

June 28 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

June 29 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles First Round

June 30 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles First Round

July 1 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round

July 2 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

July 3 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Round of 16, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

July 4 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals, Girls’ Singles Second Round, Boys’ Doubles First Round

July 5 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ Singles Second Round, Girls’ Doubles First Round, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 6 – Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Round of 16, Boys’ and Girls’ Doubles Round of 16, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 7 – Ladies’ Singles Semi-Finals / Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals, Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14 and under Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 8 – Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14 and Under Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 9 – Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14 and under Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 10 – Gentlemen’s Singles Final, Ladies’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s and Quad Wheelchair Singles Final, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14 and under Singles Finals, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles).

Are tickets still available for Wimbledon?

Fans will be able to get tickets on the day at Wimbledon this year, with ticket resale also available.

All public tickets will be available to purchase, however, tickets are limited to one pair per household.

Tickets will be distributed on the Wimbledon app.

Was there a ticket ballot this year?

Wimbledon has not held its annual ticket ballot this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions that limited audiences last year.

Those who were successful in the 2020 ballot have been offered the same day and court for this year’s event.

How much are tickets?

If you wish to purchase a ticket for this year’s tournament, here’s the full list of ticket prices:

Centre Court (Price band A): £75–£240

Centre Court (Price band B): £70–£230

No.1 Court (Price band A): £68–£160

No.1 Court (Price band B): £65–£155

No.2 Court: £43–£90

No.3 Court: £46-£90

Grounds passes: £8- £27.

Ticket prices vary based on the day and court.

Hospitality packages are also available from £670.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 on TV

If you are unable to make the tournament in person this year, you will be able to catch Wimbledon live on a number of platforms.

Wimbledon’s official Youtube channel will air special features, live coverage, and behind-the-scenes footage throughout the event.