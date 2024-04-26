"Major disruption" for Portsmouth railway passengers as South Westen Railway as repair works overrun
According to the BBC, overnight repairs between Woking and Byfleet and New Haw did not finish on time as a result of a machinery fault. The affected area has since been reopened, but delays and cancellations in the Portsmouth area are expected to continue “until the end of the day”, according to South Western Railway.
A spokesperson for the train company said: “We were earlier informed of overrunning engineering works between Basingstoke and Surbiton which meant that all lines opened later than scheduled. All lines have now reopened but services may be subject to delay, alteration or cancellation while we return to normal.”
During the disruption, tickets for local routes will be accepted on the following services:
Bus Services
- First Bus X4 between Portsmouth stations Portsmouth stations - Portchester - Fareham - Swanwick - Sholing - Woolston - Southampton - First Bus 28 and 28A between Fareham - Swanwick - Botley - Bluestar 3 between Southampton - Bitterne - Hedge End - Botley - Eastleigh - Bluestar 14 between Southampton - Bitterne - Hedge End
Train Services:
- Southern services between London Victoria and Portsmouth / Southampton in both directions.
Passengers are also able to arrange their own taxis in order to complete their journey and claim this back from South Western Railway’s Customer Services Team. For more information, visit the train company’s website here: www.southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey.
