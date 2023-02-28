The 90s Baby Pop UK tour is set to visit Portsmouth soon with a throwback line-up including Atomic Kitten, S Club Allstars and Liberty X. The show was initially scheduled to take place on Friday, September 23, 2022, but it will now take place on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The concert will reunite fans with their favourite childhood stars as they perform nostalgic anthems. The two original members of Atomic Kitten, Liz and Natasha, will be performing classics including ‘Whole Again’, ‘The Tide Is High’ and more for Portsmouth fans next month.

S Club Allstars will also be at the Portsmouth show, with the group including original band members Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh and S Club Junior’s Stacey McClean. The stars will perform some of S Club’s most iconic tracks including ‘You’re My Number One’ and ‘Reach’.

The S Club performance comes just weeks after Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearitt, Jon Lee and Jo O’Meara announced they are reuniting with their former S Club 7 bandmates for a UK tour later this year. Other acts on the 90s Baby Pop UK tour include LibertyX, Damage, 911 and Five.

How to get tickets to the 90s Baby Pop show in Portsmouth

Bradley McIntosh will perform as part of S Club Allstars at Portsmouth Guildhall next month

