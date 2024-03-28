This famous circus will be travelling across Europe this year to wow its customers with daring acts including the double wheel of death stunt performed by The Danguir Troupe who will also be showcasing the World’s First double summersault. Laura Miller, will be showcasing her aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.

Henry the Prince of Clowns will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show and to make things even better, there will be death defying stunts which you keep you on the edge of your seat. The circus will be heading to Southsea between Thursday, April 4 to April 21, with no shows on April 15 or 16. The shows will provide its customers with nail biting performances and there is set to be something for everyone. Timings of the show can be found on the website and for more information, click here.