The 13-date stadium tour comes to The Ageas Bowl in Hedge End on June 14 next year. Other dates on the mammoth tour include Old Trafford in Manchester and two nights Emirates Stadium in London. The Sheffield-based rockers will also play two hometown shows at Hillsborough Park on June 9 and 10.

The band’s new album, The Car is due out on October 21. All six of their previous albums have gone straight to number one in the UK album charts.

Arctic Monkeys announce a huge UK tour, including The Ageas Bowl on June 14, 2022. Picture by Zackery Michael

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 30, with a fan pre-sale beginning at 9am on September 29.

Those who pre-order ‘The Car’ from the band’s official webstore, before 3pm on Wednesday, September 28 will get access to the fan pre-sale.

The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests for all shows.