The exhibition by Matt Dixon and Jeannie McConville opens at The Corner Collective in Albert Road, Southsea, tonight (Thursday, March 28), but runs until April 7.

Matt, who paints under the name M-One, and Jeannie both incorporate their love of nature into their work in strikingly different ways.

Gallery owner Fark FK said: "We’re super-stoked to have Matt and Jeannie in the gallery as it’s a first for us to have an artist couple exhibiting together.

"Matt’s stencil work is always good but he’s really done some beautiful pieces for the show and some super limited hand-finished prints…be quick!

"The ceramics of Jeannie are something else. So delicate and beautifully decorated all done by hand and all totally unique. There's also some incredible smoked finished pieces which are a definite favourite here at the gallery."

Matt utilises uses intricate stencils before using paintwork and spraypaint to complete his work. You can see a stunning mural created by Matt as part of the street art festival Look Up Portsmouth in Old Portsmouth.

Matt: "I’m delighted that The Corner Collective has allowed Jeannie and myself to put together a show that jointly exhibits our work.

"The Portsmouth community has always been incredibly supportive of me and my work and has often been the reason to keep creating. I am really looking forward to bringing people together again for a new show, particularly as it will probably be a last show as Southsea residents although hopefully not our last Pompey show ever! We’re embarking on a planned new adventure that takes us away from Portsmouth, but we will always come back.”

Jeannie has been doing pottery for almost 30 years. Attending ceramic adult education classes and fitting that around a busy career teaching psychology and having children, meant creating pottery wares whenever she could.

Jeannie said: "Working with clay has always held my interest and is just something I always gravitate back to and never get bored of, and over the years I progressed to teaching ceramics and pottery part-time.

"I am currently involved with the Makers Guild Pottery Studio at Omega House where I teach their foundation pottery classes and use the studio as a long-time member. This has allowed me to progress my work to the point where I am ready to exhibit regularly. Now my children are older, I am especially looking forward to being able to devote even more time to my pottery."