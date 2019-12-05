Band of Skulls revisit their debut a decade on at The Pyramids Centre, Southsea

In April 2009, Band of Skulls had their song I Know What I Am released as the free Single of The Week on iTunes.

Before the Hampshire hard-rock act had released another note of music, they were suddenly exposed to a huge potential market.

It was, as bassist and co-vocalist Emma Richardson recalls, a big moment for the new band.

‘I think we got a message from someone who worked at iTunes through Myspace. They got in touch and said they really liked one of our songs and they would like to put it up for the free single the week. We hadn't even finished recording yet at that point, we were still in the studio.

‘So we finished the record and gave them that song and it got released. It was the first time anyone had ever heard of the band or any of our music, and it got a worldwide release.

‘It was kind of nail-biting stuff – what would happen after that? But it exposed our music to a lot of people and we got to go to America because of it – it was our first big break.’

Band of Skulls, 2019. Russell Marsden and Emma Richardson

Their debut album, Baby Darling Doll Face Honey, followed that September, and now the trio are celebrating its 10th anniversary with a run of shows playing the album in full.

Earlier this year, the band released their fifth album Love Is All You Love.

‘We feel quite amazed that we’re still able to be a band 10 years on, and still be thinking about the future and more records to come.

‘But we wanted to mark it in a special way, you know? We're really proud of the record. We've done a lot since and looking back, I think it’s something worth celebrating. We put in a lot of time and effort and we became a band on that record.’

They have also recently released a double vinyl, four CD, book and USB stick deluxe version of the debut, featuring the works: live sets, videos, B-sides and photos from the time.

Emma and guitarist/co-vocalist Russell Marsden went back into the vaults to make it the best package they could.

‘We wanted to do something special, it's not often you get to do this! We went through all of our archives, and went through all of our pictures and all the music, and a lot of live shows.

‘We had to do a lot of digging, but we've kept a lot of a lot of things from the time because we’re all hoarders. It was a very nostalgic month going back over all that stuff.’

Two of the live sets are from the famed LA venues The Troubadour and The Viper Rooms.

‘We spent a lot of time in America when it first came out because part of our label was based over there, so we toured a lot there.

‘It was amazing to go to these places you read about. These are famous places, a lot of amazing musicians have been there and trodden the boards there so we felt privileged to play our record in those halls of fame.’

Co-founding drummer Matt Hayward left the band in 2017.

Julian Dorio has been drumming live with them since and played on their last album.

‘He is part of the band, we’re working with him and going to be writing with him on the new material, so yes, he's with us.’

And although he wasn’t in the band when they made the debut, he’s probably better acquainted with it tan most.

‘He was there, back in the day. Our first tour around America, was a co-headline tour with his other band, The Whigs, so we were sharing stages with him in 2009/10, so he knows the songs quite well which is helpful.

‘We’re good friend so it feels very natural to have him in the band on drumming duties.’

They’re also looking forward to cracking on with new material after this tour wraps up. ‘We’re always thinking about the next thing. We'll be writing early next year, so watch this space.’

While the band hail from Southampton, they have no problem playing in Portsmouth – quite the opposite. This summer they played a barnstorming set on the main stage at Victorious.

‘We love that festival, it's always been very good to us. It’s obviously a local one for us, but we always love playing in Portsmouth and we’re looking forward to playing The Pyramids.

‘We can’t wait, it’s the final day of the tour, so it will be a big party.’

BAND OF SKULLS

The Pyramid Centre, Southsea

Friday, December 6

pyramids-live.co.uk